Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.34.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.05. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 21.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

