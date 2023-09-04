Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $270.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.77.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $248.11 on Thursday. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average is $230.64. The company has a market capitalization of $461.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in Visa by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Visa by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

