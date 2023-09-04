BMO Capital Markets Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $70.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of SO opened at $67.22 on Thursday. Southern has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

