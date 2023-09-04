Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $210.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VEEV. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.43.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $218.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,808,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 235,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

