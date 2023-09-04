Vale (NYSE:VALE) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Vale from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Vale from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.82.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.44. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 125.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 28.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vale by 55.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 151,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

