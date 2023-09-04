Bank of America Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $220.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Raymond James upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.43.

Shares of VEEV opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.98. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $218.54. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,754,000 after acquiring an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after acquiring an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after acquiring an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

