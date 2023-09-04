UBS Group Increases Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $213.43.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $216.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $218.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,568,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,754,000 after purchasing an additional 306,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

