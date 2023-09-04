Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Chewy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Shares of CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $52.88.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Chewy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Chewy by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Chewy by 196.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

