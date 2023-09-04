Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Robert W. Baird

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

Chewy Price Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $673,810.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 599,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 81,346 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 57,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chewy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 663,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

