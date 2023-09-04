Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.