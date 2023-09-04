Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.45.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CHWY
Chewy Trading Up 2.9 %
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,521,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $508,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 224,389 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chewy
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.