Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Reed’s from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

NYSE:REED opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

