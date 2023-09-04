Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRK. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a hold rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

