CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

CVR Partners Price Performance

Shares of UAN opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $810.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $72.21 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 63.19%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $4.14 dividend. This represents a $16.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 73.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 215.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 80.2% during the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 8.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.