Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,537,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 903,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 513,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

