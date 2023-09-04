BioLineRx’s (BLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BioLineRx in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company.
BioLineRx Stock Performance
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioLineRx will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioLineRx by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
