Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $19.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,890,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,384,000 after buying an additional 373,051 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

