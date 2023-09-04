Salesforce’s (CRM) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average of $202.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

