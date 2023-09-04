Robert W. Baird Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $410.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.69. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $244.21 and a fifty-two week high of $399.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

