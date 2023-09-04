UBS Group Boosts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $240.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

