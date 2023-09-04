BMO Capital Markets Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $262.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $262.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.86.

CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

