Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

Shares of NYSE CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after buying an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

