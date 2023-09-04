Truist Financial Raises Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $275.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.70. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.