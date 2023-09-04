Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $268.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

