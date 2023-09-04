Bank of America Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.70. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

