BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Free Report ) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the quarter. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

