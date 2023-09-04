Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.90.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 7,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $282,534.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,413.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,029 shares of company stock worth $14,994,011 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

