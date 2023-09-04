Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $595.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $590.00 to $595.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $566.42.

NASDAQ COST opened at $544.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $547.38 and a 200-day moving average of $515.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after buying an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

