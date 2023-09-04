Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.51.

CRWD stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

