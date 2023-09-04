Needham & Company LLC Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $200.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.51.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $195.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.3% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

