Royal Bank of Canada Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $185.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.51.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a P/E/G ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $195.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.00.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,387,124.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,422,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total value of $3,086,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,387,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,752 shares in the company, valued at $34,422,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

