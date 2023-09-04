BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $165.74 on Thursday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,514 shares in the company, valued at $15,605,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $4,279,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,358,000 after buying an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $143,583,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.