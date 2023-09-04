ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 1.3 %

CLRO stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.48 million during the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 32,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $32,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,219,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,327. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 78,210 shares of company stock valued at $69,385 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

