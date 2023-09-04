Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $99.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.52.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,173,722.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

