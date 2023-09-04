Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price target cut by CSFB from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Brookfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a PE ratio of 385.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 244,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.