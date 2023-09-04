Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Given New $5.50 Price Target at B. Riley

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $28,740.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 852,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 117,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 57,321 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 56,030 shares during the last quarter. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

