Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.45.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $35.03. Chewy has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27, a P/E/G ratio of 201.39 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $539,040.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,221,456.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $43,662,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Chewy by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,587,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after buying an additional 692,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

