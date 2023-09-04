Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Raised to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.67.

BBY stock opened at $75.27 on Thursday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

