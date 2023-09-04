Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.58.

Get Alteryx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $29.73 on Thursday. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

(Get Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.