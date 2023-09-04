JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.0 %

ASR stock opened at $269.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $191.43 and a 52 week high of $314.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.42 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $359.27 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 20.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

