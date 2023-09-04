StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.20 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals’s stock is set to reverse split on Tuesday, September 12th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 11th.

Institutional Trading of Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

