Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $201.00 price objective on the industrial products company's stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $204.50.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $177.51 on Thursday. Alamo Group has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $200.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $440.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.00 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 7.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,249 shares of company stock worth $588,211. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 183,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45,075 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

