Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $223.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.05. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.21. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $128.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 51,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

