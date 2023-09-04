Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

TITN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Titan Machinery from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

NASDAQ TITN opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.86 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

