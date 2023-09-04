AES (NYSE:AES) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AES. UBS Group lowered their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut AES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on AES in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NYSE:AES opened at $17.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90. AES has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.98.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a positive return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AES will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.20%.

In other news, Director Maura Shaughnessy purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,126.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $243,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,126.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth about $611,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in AES by 2.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in AES by 33.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,413,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after buying an additional 353,352 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 8.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 133,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in AES by 90.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 195,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

