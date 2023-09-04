Oppenheimer Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $148.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

WMS stock opened at $130.25 on Thursday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at $561,082.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,800 shares of company stock valued at $47,320,531. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,937,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

