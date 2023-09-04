Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Ashford has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $192.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 0.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

