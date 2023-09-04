ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.
About ams-OSRAM
