ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

ams-OSRAM Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKUF opened at $7.09 on Thursday. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

