Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DNNGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ørsted A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $716.67.

Shares of Ørsted A/S stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

