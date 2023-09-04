Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 68

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 80 ($1.01) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Quilter from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Quilter has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.02.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

