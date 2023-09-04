Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Organization of Football Prognostics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GOFPY opened at C$8.62 on Thursday. Organization of Football Prognostics has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.36.
Organization of Football Prognostics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.55%. Organization of Football Prognostics’s payout ratio is currently 43.63%.
Organization of Football Prognostics Company Profile
Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Organization of Football Prognostics
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.